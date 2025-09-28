Hungary, Slovakia will fight ‘warmongering bureaucrats’ in Brussels — Orban

BUDAPEST, September 28. /TASS/. Hungary and Slovakia will continue to jointly defend their shared values and fight "warmongering" officials in Brussels, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced.

"Today, in the face of illegal migration, woke ideology, and warmongering bureaucrats ... we will continue to defend our sovereignty, our values, our future," he wrote on the X social network.

In turn, State Secretary for International Communications and Relations in the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, Zoltan Kovacs, quoted Orban as saying that "Brussels has become a war project."

According to Orban, "the EU’s vision of defeating Russia on the eastern front risks repeating the past's catastrophic errors." He noted that the EU wants to force Hungary to make these mistakes, but Budapest will resist.

Orban's meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico took place at a ceremony marking the 130th anniversary of the Maria Valeria Bridge across the Danube, which connects the Slovak city of Sturovo and the Hungarian city of Esztergom. The Hungarian Prime Minister stressed that the bridge, which was destroyed twice during the world wars "teaches us that we do not want to repeat the mistakes of the past.".