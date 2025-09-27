Freedom, justice are shared values between Russia and Africa — Patrice Lumumba’s daughter

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia and African countries share common values, with a particular emphasis on justice and genuine political and economic independence, Patrice Lumumba’s daughter Juliana Lumumba said in an interview with TASS.

"This is my first time in Russia. I was invited by the Patrice Lumumba Russian University of Peoples’ Friendship. It is a great joy and an immense honor for me to be here celebrating the centenary of my father’s birth. For me, this primarily signifies that we share the values for which he gave his life: freedom, justice, genuine economic and political independence, and, of course, the sovereignty and dignity of Black people - and humanity as a whole," she said.

"These concepts are universal, timeless, and are embraced not only in my country, not only in Africa, but especially in Russia. Russia was, in fact, the first country to officially express protest following the news of my father’s assassination," she added.

Juliana Lumumba held the positions of Minister of Education (1997-1998) and Minister of Culture (1998-2001) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.