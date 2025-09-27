UN hopes US will coordinate its steps on Libya with organization

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Libya and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Hanna Tetteh expressed hope that the United States will coordinate its actions in Libya with the UN, said in an interview with TASS.

"So far, once we presented the roadmap and the United States is a member of the Security Council, and to the extent that we have an agreed statement from the Security Council after the presentation of the roadmap, I would like to think that whatever the United States seeks to do in Libya, they would continue to engage UNSMIL as well to see how we can achieve the key objectives of the roadmap and bring a meaningful and sustainable political settlement," she said.

"In the same way as we are very willing to work with Russia, with other members of the Council and Berlin Process member states to see how we can progress our political roadmap, we are, of course, open to doing that with the US as well," she added.