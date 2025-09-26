Hamas says over 250 journalists killed in Gaza since start of Israeli military operation

CAIRO, September 26. /TASS/. More than 250 media workers have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli army’s actions since the start of its military operation in the Palestinian enclave, the radical Palestinian movement Hamas stated.

"The killing of 251 journalists since the start of the war in Gaza by the [Israeli] occupation government is a violation of all international laws, norms, and conventions - a crime before the entire world," the statement posted on the movement’s Telegram channel reads. Hamas holds Israel and the US which backs it responsible for the deaths of the media workers.

The radicals called on journalist associations and organizations worldwide to strengthen solidarity with Palestinian journalists and, on the other hand, increase pressure on Israeli authorities so that "representatives of international media can visit Gaza, witness the tragedy of the Palestinian people firsthand, and convey the truth about the situation in the enclave to the entire world."

The situation in the Middle East escalated sharply after armed Hamas supporters infiltrated Israeli territory from Gaza on October 7, 2023, resulting in the killing of residents of border settlements and the capture of over 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave aimed at destroying Hamas’ military and political structures and freeing all abductees. According to the latest data from the Gaza Health Ministry, the total number of Palestinians killed in Gaza as a result of hostilities has exceeded 65,000, with more than 167,000 injured, and around 450 local residents, including at least 150 children, have died from starvation.