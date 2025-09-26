Poland tells its citizens to immediately leave Belarus

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministry of Poland recommended its citizens to urgently leave Belarus and refrain from travelling to the country, the Polish Embassy in Minsk said.

"The Foreign Ministry recommends refraining from all visits to the Republic of Belarus <...> and calls upon Polish citizens, who are now in the Republic of Belarus, to immediately leave its territory," the embassy said.

The embassy explained recommendations by the tense situation on the border and what it described as arbitrary arrests of Polish citizens.

Poland closed all previously operational border crossings with Belarus overnight on September 12. In addition to the passenger transport checkpoint in Terespol, traffic ceased at the "Kukuryki-Kozlovichi" freight checkpoint and three railway crossings: "Kuznica Bialostocka"-"Grodno," "Siemianowka"-"Svisloch," and "Terespol"-"Brest." The decision was announced on September 9 by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who linked the move to Belarus and Russia holding their joint Zapad 2025 exercises, held on September 12-16.

Overnight to September 25, Poland reopened the border, allowing traffic to its territory.