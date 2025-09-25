Israeli air force strikes 170 militant targets in Gaza Strip over 24 hours

TEL AVIV, September 25. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force attacked 170 military targets in the Gaza sector over the past 24 hours, the army press service reported, noting that Israeli ground units are intensifying their operation in Gaza City.

"Over the past day, the IAF struck more than 170 targets throughout the Gaza Strip," the statement said. Among the targets hit were "military structures, weapons storage facilities and terror infrastructure," the press service listed.

Additionally, Israel Defense Forces units "continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip," the army department added.