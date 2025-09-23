{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Iran's nuclear program

Tehran does not need nuclear weapons, will not produce them — Iran’s supreme leader

Ali Khamenei noted that Iran has a high level of uranium enrichment

TEHRAN, September 23. /TASS/. Iran does not need nuclear weapons and does not intend to produce them, the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said.

"Today, we have a high level of uranium enrichment. Of course, countries that want to create nuclear weapons increase it to 90%. Since we do not need weapons and have decided to abandon nuclear weapons, we have not increased it that much. We have increased it to 60%, which is a very high level, a very good level, necessary for solving some of the problems facing our country," he said during a televised address to the Iranian people.

According to Khamenei, Iran is currently one of ten countries capable of producing nuclear weapons. Although the other nine countries have nuclear bombs in their arsenals, "Iran does not have them and will not have them," he added.

Iran's nuclear program issueIran
Middle East conflict
Rome may recognize Palestine under two conditions, namely hostage release, Hamas rejection
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni noted that she is not opposed to recognizing Palestine, but there must be "requisites for sovereignty" to do so
Read more
Emir of Qatar says saving hostages not Israel's main concern
"The true goal is to turn Gaza into an uninhabitable territory, where education or medical care is no longer available," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stated
Read more
Most Americans would support normalization of ties with Russia, expert says
Cynthia Ann McKinney arrived in the DPR for a three-day press tour alongside journalists and activists from seven other countries
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about liberation of Kupyansk
The number of Ukrainian troops blocked in Kupyansk amounts to 700, of whom 250 have already been eliminated
Read more
Russia views open ministerial debates within UN on October 24 — diplomat
"The focus will be maid on the need to overcome the crisis of confidence in the United Nations," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov noted
Read more
No Nobel Peace Prize for Trump until he stops conflict in Gaza — Macron
In his opinion, the United States is in a position to stop the conflict, as it continues to supply Israel with weapons for its military operation in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Alaska summit gives hope for peace in Ukraine through dialogue — Brazilian president
According to Lula da Silva, the parties to the conflict must develop "realistic ways" out of the crisis
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Powerful blast reported in Norway’s capital Oslo — Dagsavisen
According to the police, several explosive devices were found in the street, and one of them detonated
Read more
Diplomat says Ukrainian drone attacks are shameless 'stunt' by Zelensky ahead of UN GA
"It’s a clear signal of Ukraine’s reluctance to seek a peaceful solution," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Switching to reserve generators is standard safety procedure at NPPs — expert
Earlier, the ZNPP’s Communications Director Yevgeniya Yashina said that the NPP had been disconnected from its last external power supply line
Read more
Russian army drafted 160,000 men last spring
All conscripts received food rations during their journey; for journeys exceeding three days, they were provided three meals daily in dining cars - a long-standing and effective practice within the military
Read more
Statements by some NATO countries lead to further escalation with Russia — Szijjarto
"If there's a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, that equals the very severe risk of the launch of World War III," the Hungarian top diplomat noted
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
US does not support EU and Ukraine’s anti-Russian statement at UN
A total of 38 countries joined it, including Slovakia
Read more
First cargo ship departs from China to Europe via Northern Sea Route
According to the statement, this route "will provide strong support to Chinese enterprises in overcoming the uncertainty in global trade and developing new international logistics channels"
Read more
Iranian MP announces arrival of Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets
According to Abolfazl Zohravand, Su-35 fighter jets are gradually arriving for a long-term solution
Read more
Russian stocks close in the green on Tuesday
The ruble-denominated MOEX Index increased by 0.64%, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 1.45%
Read more
Russia calls on UN to condemn Ukraine's policy of glorifying Nazi criminals
Ilya Barmin recalled that neo-Nazi groups openly operate in Ukraine, and radical nationalist groups hold annual torchlight processions
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about new British sanctions against Russia
The restrictions affect 82 individuals and legal entities
Read more
Ukraine at risk of losing some allied support in Europe — Reuters
According to a senior European diplomat, Ukraine’s allies are concerned over Ukraine’s manpower shortages
Read more
Hungary opposes any EU restrictions on Russian oil — Szijjarto
"It is absolutely clear that without Russian oil, safe supply of Hungary is impossible," the Hungarian foreign minister stressed
Read more
Russian defense minister holds talks with commander-in-chief of Nicaragua’s army
The sides discussed cooperation between the two countries’ defense ministries and pressing issues relating to regional security
Read more
Rosoboronexport delivers 1,300 T-90 tanks under export contracts over 25 years
The exhibition showcases more than 70 photographs, rare museum artifacts related to tank manufacturing
Read more
Embassy in London refutes BBC allegations of Russian meddling in Moldovan elections
The Russian embassy stated that "the European Union, not Russia, is sponsoring Moldovan citizens to spread fake news ahead of the elections"
Read more
Ukrainian strikes leave over 20 Russians killed in past week — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik said that over the past week, Ukrainian Nazi attacks wounded 145 Russian civilians, including three minors, and left 24 people dead
Read more
Final negotiations underway with Asian countries, Belarus to join MBIR consortium
Once it becomes operational, which is planned for 2028, MBIR will be the most powerful operating research reactor in the world
Read more
New START Treaty discussed in general at Putin-Trump talks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said the expiration of the treaty "is fraught with major risks in terms of the global situation"
Read more
Trump paid minimal attention to Ukrainian topic during UN General Assembly — expert
"In his 57-minute speech, he devoted only three minutes to Ukraine," deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries Vladimir Zharikhin said
Read more
Russian MiG-31 jets did not violate Estonian airspace — top brass
Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Trump believes Ukrainian conflict to continue for a long time
The US president also noted that Russia has a "very large army"
Read more
FACTBOX: Overnight UAV attack on Russian regions
Emergency service specialists are working at the sites where debris fell
Read more
IAEA’s anti-Russian resolution politically, legally null and void — Russian MFA
Russia resolutely rejects the fabrications and political distortions contained in the resolution, the ministry stressed
Read more
S-400, Pantsir-S systems in Crimea to make region invulnerable — senator
Reinforcement of Crimea’s air defenses is to be accomplished later this year, the chairman of the Federation Council’s defense and security committee said
Read more
Moldova denies accreditation to US observers for parliamentary elections
Both experts previously participated as observers in the 2024 Russian presidential elections, as well as in other countries
Read more
Russia's international reserves rise by $6.6 bln over week to $705.1 bln
As of September 5, the volume of reserves stood at $698.5 bln
Read more
UN Secretary General notes US efforts to resolve Ukrainian conflict
Antonio Guterres urged to work "for a full ceasefire and a just lasting peace in accordance with the charter UN resolutions and international law"
Read more
Qatar to keep working towards ceasefire in Gaza — emir
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed that Israel’s attack on Doha had been an attempt to derail talks on a ceasefire in Gaza
Read more
EU to ban its companies from investing in Russia's special economic zones — Politico
The EU also wants to ban companies from reinsuring Russian ships and aircraft for five years after their sale, according to the publication
Read more
It is impossible to restore death penalty in Russia — prosecutor-general
According to Igor Krasnov, the state’s stance on this issue is final and rests on the fundamental decisions of the Constitutional Court
Read more
Ukraine’s Syrsky briefs Commander of US Army in Europe on difficult frontline situation
Alexander Syrsky also requested additional air defense systems for Ukraine
Read more
Netanyahu announces Israel's intention to 'destroy Iranian axis' in coming year
According to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel is determined to achieve victories on all fronts and continues to hope for peace in the region
Read more
Kremlin explains how Russia can help Iran
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia offered its mediation efforts
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
Read more
Russia’s permafrost monitoring bill sparks interest by other countries — minister
It was noted that this legislation has no equivalent in the rest of the world
Read more
Iran, E3 countries agree to continue negotiations on nuclear program
Abbas Araghchi drew the attention of the E3 foreign ministers to Tehran's responsible steps to restore cooperation with IAEA and emphasized the need for European states to take symmetrical steps
Read more
NATO is preparing to send contingent to Odessa Region to intimidate Transnistria — SVR
According to available data, the first group of soldiers from France and Great Britain has already arrived in Odessa," the SVR said
Read more
EU may blacklist Chinese companies as part of new sanctions against Russia — Politico
Brussels is considering this move to attract the attention of US President Donald Trump and persuade him to exert greater pressure on Russia, Politico said
Read more
Russian force attack Ukrainian military with drone-mounted grenade launchers
Given the current frontline conditions, the Gortenzia has been upgraded with fiber optic connectivity
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Turkey’s Erdogan says to discuss with Trump supplies of F-35, F-16 fighter jets
Turkey was excluded from the F-35 development program in 2019, when it opted to purchase Russia’s S-400 air defense systems
Read more
Russia to deepen cooperation with Belarus, China in microelectronics — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin noted that Russia is open to expanding international cooperation in many technological areas
Read more
Hungary will not refuse to buy oil from Russia, despite US demands — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister also stressed that it is "totally impossible to carry out a fact-based, rational dialogue based on common sense" with Western European countries
Read more
French military are in Moldova on legitimate grounds — defense ministry
Last year, Moldova and France broadened their military cooperation by signing a new treaty
Read more
Hainan's modern services see added value grow 19% in 2021
The growth rate is 7.8 percentage points higher than the province's GDP growth rate, Hainan Customs said
Read more
West’s baseless accusations no longer taken into account — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov opined that "a country with a serious and responsible approach should not put forward unsubstantiated accusations"
Read more
Trump mentions Russia ten times in speech at UN General Assembly session
The US leader mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin once, noting that he hoped for a quick resolution to the Ukrainian crisis since his relationship with Putin had "always been a good one"
Read more
Russian army eliminates several Ukrainian formations during entry into Muravka — soldier
According to Aleksey Kobylkin, deputy commander of the assault battalion of the 35th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup Center, fire was directed at the enemy using both small arms and unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Kazakhstan’s Tokayev points to Ukraine’s diplomatic solution at meeting with Zelensky
Both parties also discussed bilateral cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres, the Kazakh presidential press office said
Read more
Russia committed to two-state approach on Israel, Palestine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow considers it "the only possible way to find a solution" to the conflict, "which is now experiencing, perhaps, the most acute and most tragic phase in its entire history"
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP’s last power supply line cut by Ukrainian fire
No safety violations have been registered
Read more
Tehran does not need nuclear weapons, will not produce them — Iran’s supreme leader
Ali Khamenei noted that Iran has a high level of uranium enrichment
Read more
Russian forces liberate Kalinovskoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the Battlegroup East destroyed up to 295 troops
Read more
French servicemen already spotted in Moldova — Russian lawmaker
"Moldovan President Maia Sandu in her statement yesterday threatened the Moldovans with the loss of sovereignty of Moldova," Alyona Arshinova added
Read more
US won’t impose new sanctions on Russia, Europe continues to buy oil, gas from it — Rubio
According to the US Secretary of State, the US President "knows what his options are, and at some point he will have to impose additional costs" on Russia
Read more
Afghan teen stows away in plane wheel well from Kabul, reaches New Delhi safely
At Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was found wandering on the tarmac and handed over to security
Read more
US must lift sanctions against Russia — Medvedev
"The US must give up on weakening Russia with sanctions and tariffs," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev pointed out
Read more
Russia’s figure skater Petrosian to compete in women’s singles at next year’s Olympics
The Olympic Winter Games will take place in Italy on February 6-22
Read more
Foreign bank card tour destinations offered by Russian travel agencies
The tour operators are ready to organize tours to Uzbekistan, Armenia, Kazakhstan and other countries, perhaps including Turkey
Read more
World is witnessing darkest page in Israeli-Palestinian conflict history — UN head
The UN chief Antonio Guterres once again called for an immediate ceasefire
Read more
Latest Kalashnikov-made Novator uniform makes the grade in special op zone
The Kalashnikov Concern unveiled the uniform from the Novator gear kit for the first time on May 14
Read more
Incident in skies over Danish capital is attempt to spark NATO-Russia conflict
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin stressed that Russia is not interested in escalating tensions in Europe
Read more
No clarity for now when more Putin-Trump talks may take place — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also commented on whether Washington had responded through any channels to Putin's statements regarding the fate of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
Read more
Russia ready to respond to any strategic threat — Putin
The head of state cited the Russian authorities' decision to abandon the moratorium on deploying ground-launched intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles
Read more
Ukrainian army loses 1,630 men in one day — Russian Defense Ministry
In particular, Russian Battlegroup Center destroyed two Ukrainian tanks, eight vehicles and three artillery pieces
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
NATO is using Moldova as additional platform for confrontation with Russia — expert
Moldova has been considered as an alternative since Kiev’s crackdown on Donbass began in 2014, Andrey Marochko noted
Read more
Press review: UN sanctions trigger Iran tensions as US destroyer joins Baltic NATO drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 22nd
Read more
Russian fighters establish foothold in western Konstantinovka in Donbass region — expert
While fierce battles are taking place there, Russian troops continue to hold several lines they captured earlier, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Kabul fires back at Trump, vows not to give up 'an inch' of its land
Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid added that Kabul is pursuing a "balanced policy" and seeks to develop relations with both the US and China
Read more
Press review: West recognizes Palestine pressuring Israel as US-Russia talks to resume
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 23rd
Read more
Iran, Russia to sign agreement on construction of new nuclear power units — AEOI head
The intergovernmental agreement between the two countries stipulated that Russia would build eight nuclear power units, four of which would be in Bushehr
Read more
UK publishes 2025 Booker Prize shortlist
The winner will be announced on November 10
Read more
Alleged violations of Norway's airspace by Russia remain unconfirmed, embassy says
The data provided by Norway was not corroborated by Russian monitoring, the diplomatic mission stated
Read more
Global crisis, tariffs on Russian oil, Ukraine deal: Trump speaks at UN
In his remarks, the US President declared that the world had entered "one of the greatest crises in its history" and placed blame on the United Nations for failing to resolve international challenges
Read more
Poland to re-open checkpoints on border with Belarus — Polish prime minister
"In a day and a half, overnight to Thursday, the border crossings will be re-opened," Donald Tusk said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about consequences of Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea
Several facilities on the grounds of Foros Wellness & Park and a school building in the Crimean resort town of Foros were damaged in the enemy drone attack, the head of the Russian republic, Sergey Aksyonov, noted
Read more
Trade growth, new projects discussed by Russian Deputy PM, Iranian Industry Minister
In the first seven months of 2025, bilateral trade turnover between Russia and Iran increased by 11.8% compared to the same period in 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk emphasized
Read more
Russia develops ship tower with fiber-optic drones to combat BACK
The conveyors have pins for attaching fiber-optic drones, which continue to operate in electronic warfare conditions
Read more