Tehran does not need nuclear weapons, will not produce them — Iran’s supreme leader

TEHRAN, September 23. /TASS/. Iran does not need nuclear weapons and does not intend to produce them, the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said.

"Today, we have a high level of uranium enrichment. Of course, countries that want to create nuclear weapons increase it to 90%. Since we do not need weapons and have decided to abandon nuclear weapons, we have not increased it that much. We have increased it to 60%, which is a very high level, a very good level, necessary for solving some of the problems facing our country," he said during a televised address to the Iranian people.

According to Khamenei, Iran is currently one of ten countries capable of producing nuclear weapons. Although the other nine countries have nuclear bombs in their arsenals, "Iran does not have them and will not have them," he added.