Israel to skip UNSC session on Gaza due to Rosh Hashanah

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. The Israeli delegation will not participate in a session of the UN Security Council dedicated to the situation in the Gaza Strip slated for September 23, Israeli Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon said.

He explained that this is the day of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and branded the decision to schedule the Security Council’s session on this date as "hypocrisy" with regard to the Israeli representatives.

"I reiterated to the President of the Security Council that Israel will not participate in tomorrow’s Security Council session. Despite our prior notice that the session falls on Rosh Hashanah, the Council chose to hold the debate precisely on this day," he wrote on his page on the X social network. Danon attached a copy of his official letter to Sangjin Kim, permanent representative of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations and current president of the United Nations Security Council.

"A one-sided discussion held on a Jewish holiday is yet more proof of the UN’s hypocrisy," Danon insisted.