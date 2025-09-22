EC proposes in 19th package sanctions against 13 Russian citizens, 18 Russian companies

BRUSSELS, September 22. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) wants to impose a visa ban and freeze the assets of 13 Russian citizens and 18 Russian companies, the EUobserver web portal reported, citing the EC’s proposal.

The parties in question include the gold miner Polyus, the law firm Maxima Legal, the Lavochkin Research and Production Association, and the Krasnoyarsk Machine-Building Plant, among others, the portal said.

On September 19, EC President Ursula von der Leyen presented the EC's proposals for the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions. They include, among other things, a ban on Russian LNG imports to the EU from January 2027, as well as measures against cryptocurrencies and banks.