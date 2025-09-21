Portugal recognizes Palestinian statehood — TV

MADRID, September 22. /TASS/. Portugal has recognized the state of Palestine.

According to the SIC Notícias TV channel, Portugal's Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Rangel has made a statement on the matter.

"Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace, one that promotes coexistence and peaceful relations between Israel and Palestine," he said.

According to the TV channel, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and San Marino will also declare their recognition of Palestine.

Earlier, the UK, Canada and Australia made announcements that they had recognized Palestinian statehood.