WhatsApp's prospects for operation in Russia depend on law compliance — lawmaker

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The prospects for the resumption of full operation of the American messaging app WhatsApp in Russia directly depend on the service's readiness to comply with Russian law, Anton Nemkin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology, and Communications, told TASS.

Earlier, the authorities imposed restrictions on a number of foreign digital platforms, including services provided by Meta (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia), which owns WhatsApp.

"The prospects for WhatsApp's full operation in Russia are directly linked to its readiness to comply with national law," the official said.

According to him, the issue is not political, but legal in nature. To operate in the Russian market, any digital platform must comply with user data localization requirements, cooperate with regulators, and combat the dissemination of illegal content.

"The situation surrounding Meta is developing in the context of a court decision recognizing the company as an extremist organization and banning its activities in the Russian Federation. This creates a fundamentally different legal regulatory regime compared to ordinary cases of administrative violations. Accordingly, a possible revision of the service's operating format will require not only technical compliance with regulations but also a full-fledged legal dialogue with Russian authorities," the lawmaker explained.

Security of messaging apps is another important issue, Nemkin said. He noted that foreign services are often used for fraudulent schemes, coordinating illegal activities, and disseminating prohibited information. In such circumstances, the state prioritizes the protection of citizens and national security, which increases requirements for foreign digital platforms.

"Nevertheless such services remain in demand technologically and in terms of user experience. Therefore, the theoretical opportunity for dialogue remains. Russian practice shows that foreign IT companies can continue to operate in the market if they comply with legal requirements. The key factor is the willingness of businesses to take into account the sovereign legal framework of the country where they operate," the deputy concluded.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the resumption of full WhatsApp operations in Russia is possible subject to compliance with the national law and the company's willingness to engage in dialogue.

The Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications (Roskomnadzor) noted that it has consistently imposed restrictive measures against WhatsApp in Russia due to legal violations. Besides that, the messenger is used to organize and carry out terrorist activities in the country, and is also one of the main services used to defraud and extort money from citizens.