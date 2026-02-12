Russia continues to be Armenia's reliable partner in nuclear industry — MFA

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia continues to be Armenia's reliable partner in the nuclear industry, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed at a briefing.

"We have been Yerevan's reliable partner in the nuclear industry for decades," the diplomat said.

"In 1995, the Russian side helped restore and restart the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, and throughout these years, it has provided support for its operation, maintenance, and fuel supply. With our assistance, a project to extend its operational life until 2026 was implemented, thanks to which the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant is operating today. We are currently working together on another project, another extension of the plant's life until 2036," she recalled.

Zakharova also noted that Russia is the only country already operating small-capacity nuclear power plants.

"We have repeatedly offered our partners proven Russian solutions across all power ranges – small, medium, and large – demonstrating options that would allow nuclear energy to retain a significant role in the republic's energy balance, thus contributing to its energy sovereignty," she said.

The competitive advantages of Russian technologies have been presented to the Armenian side on numerous occasions, the diplomat said. In particular, this was discussed during a recent meeting between CEO of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev and Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan, as well as multiple times during the meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

"Given the bilateral relations between our countries, we would be ready to develop preferential financial models. We have also repeatedly discussed this with the Armenian side. Therefore, all these proposals remain on the table," Zakharova concluded.