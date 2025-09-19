Von der Leyen to announce 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions on Friday — EC

BRUSSELS, September 19. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has completed the development of a proposal for the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions, and it will present it on September 19, Paula Pinho, European Commission Chief Spokesperson, told a briefing in Brussels.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen will make an official announcement on Friday regarding the next package of restrictions, she added.

Earlier reports said that the EC intends to speed up Europe's transition away from Russian fossil fuels, considering sanctions the best way to achieve this goal.

The sanctions package is expected to include measures to tighten control on the circumvention of existing restrictions, sanctions on Russian banks, energy companies and the so-called shadow fleet, as well as export restrictions targeting third countries. Furthermore, the EU may tighten rules for issuing tourist visas to Russians.