Israel recommends suspending Jordan’s aid supplies for Gaza

TEL AVIV, September 19. /TASS/. Humanitarian supplies for the Gaza Strip from Jordan should be suspended after two Israelis have been killed by a pro-Palestinian radical who arrived from Jordan in a truck with humanitarian aid, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said.

According to the army press service, after this incident Zamir "recommended that the political leadership suspend admission of humanitarian aid arriving from Jordan until the investigation of the circumstances of the incident is completed and updated screening procedures for Jordanian drivers are implemented."

On Thursday, the Israeli army reported a shooting incident at the Israeli checkpoint Allenby, located near the bridge of the same name over the Jordan River, in which two Israelis were killed - men aged 60 and 20.

The border crossing over this bridge is mainly used by the Palestinians living in the West Bank and foreign tourists.

The shooter was neutralized at the scene.