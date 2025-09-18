Tsunami alert issued for Kuril Islands

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 18. /TASS/. A tsunami alert was issued for Russia’s Far Eastern Kuril Islands after a major earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean, the Sakhalin region’s emergencies service said on Telegram.

"All services are working in normal regime. A tsunami alert was issued. A wave of up to 0.2 meters is expected to reach the inhabited islands of Iturup, Kunashir and Shikotan," it said.

According to the authority, a magnitude 7.6 seismic event was registered on Thursday morning some 411 km northeast of Severo-Kurilsk, at the depth of 36 km.