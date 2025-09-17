Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza in recent days, over 150 targets hit — army statement

TEL AVIV, September 17. /TASS/. Over the past two days, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has struck more than 150 targets belonging to the Palestinian movement Hamas in Gaza, located in the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated.

"Over the past two days, [personnel from] the air forces and artillery corps [of the Jewish state] have struck more than 150 terrorist targets across Gaza in support of [Israeli] troop operations in the area," the statement noted. On September 15, the IDF reported that a Hamas-owned weapons production facility was targeted, resulting in "secondary explosions, indicating the presence of weapons at the site."

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the start of an intensive offensive operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, with the operation's stated goal is to dismantle the Palestinian movement Hamas. Prior to this, the Israeli army repeatedly warned local residents to leave the combat zone, including by dropping leaflets over the city.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply after armed Hamas supporters infiltrated the country's territory from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, killing residents of border communities and taking over 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave aimed at dismantling Hamas’s military and political structures and securing the release of all hostages.