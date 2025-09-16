Robinson charged on seven counts in Kirk’s murder case

NEW YORK, September 17. /TASS/. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray filed seven charges against Tyler Robinson, the suspect in custody in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"Count one, aggravated murder, a capital offense for intentionally or knowingly causing the death of Charlie Kirk," he said at a press conference, aired by leading US TV channels. "Two, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury."

Apart from the above-mentioned counts, Robinson was also charged with two episodes of obstruction of justice, for trying to hide his weapon and change clothes after the crime. The suspect was also charged with two counts of witness tampering and the commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 during his speech at the university in Orem, Utah. The activist was a supporter of President Donald Trump and, according to the Associated Press, contributed significantly to his victory in the last presidential election. Kirk has repeatedly opposed American military aid to Ukraine.

The suspect in the murder, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was detained on the evening of September 11. He was handed over to the authorities by his father, who said his son confessed to him what he did. Trump stated he hopes Robinson is convicted and sentenced to death.