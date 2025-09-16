Zelensky says ready to meet with Trump, Putin without preconditions

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said he is ready to meet with US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin "without any preconditions," but still does not agree to a meeting in Moscow.

"I am ready to meet with Trump and Putin in a trilateral or bilateral format. I am ready to meet without any preconditions," Zelensky said in an interview with Sky News.

The head of the Kiev regime reiterated that he is not ready to travel to Moscow for such a meeting. He noted that negotiations could be held in another country and that he has received many proposals from Americans and Europeans.

During a press conference after his visit to China in early September, Putin said he would invite Zelensky to Moscow if he was willing to meet. However, Zelensky rejected this offer during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. Later, at the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin called Moscow the best place for a possible meeting with Zelensky. He noted that Russia would guarantee the safety of Zelensky and the Kiev representatives if they came.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that until the Kiev regime responds reasonably to Russia's proposals, there is no point in discussing the possibility of a trilateral summit between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.