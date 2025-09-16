Netanyahu says will meet with Trump at White House in two weeks

TEL AVIV, September 16. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he plans to travel to the United States again soon to meet with US President Donald Trump.

"He [Trump] invited me to the White House. This will be in two weeks, on Monday, after my speech at the UN General Assembly," he told a news conference.

According to Netanyahu, he has discussed with Trump Israel’s recent attack on senior Hamas officials in Qatar. "We have had several conversations with him after the strike on Doha. All of them were very good," he said.

Israel delivered a series of strikes on senior Hamas officials in Doha on September 9. The Palestinian movement reported the death of six people, including a son of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer. Reports about the death of senior Hamas officials have not been verified.

Following the strike, Netanyahu said that Israel had initiated and conducted this operation against Hamas leaders independently and undertakes full responsibility for it.

Earlier in the day, Trump pledged that Israel will not deliver more strikes on Qatar.