Serbia takes into account Russian intelligence warnings about plotted maidan

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Serbian side has taken into account information voiced by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) about European countries plotting a maidan in the republic, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Momcilo Babic told TASS.

"Serbia follows very closely the reports and information coming from Russian special services. I know that these are the world’s top special services and it would have been flippant to ignore them. Everything that Mr. Naryshkin (director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) - TASS) and his colleagues say is very important for us. We study and respect that," the diplomat said, commenting on the SVR data.

The Serbian envoy also emphasized that "some countries from the European Union are openly working against Serbia and some are not." "For example, our friendly and brotherly Slovakia, Hungary, Cyprus and Malta. So we also have fraternal countries in the EU, we cannot accuse them," the diplomat added.

Earlier, the SVR published a report that the European Union is plotting a "maidan" in Serbia while current disturbances with the active participation of the country’s youth are "largely a product of EU subversive activity."