Trump rules out more Israeli strikes on Qatar

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that Israel will not strike at Qatar any more.

"Well, he [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] won't be hitting in Qatar," the American leader told journalists at the White House.

Trump also denied the information from the Axios portal that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed him in advance of the Jewish state's plans to strike the headquarters of the Palestinian Hamas movement in Doha. "No, he didn’t," Trump said when asked a corresponding question.

Israel delivered a series of strikes on senior Hamas officials in Doha on September 9. The Palestinian movement reported the death of six people, including a son of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer. Reports about the death of senior Hamas officials have not been verified.