MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Four children from Russia between the ages of six and twelve have been included in the database of the controversial Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets, according to data reviewed by TASS.

The children entered the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic with their parents at different times, leading the creators of the website to claim that they violated the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Mirotvorets’ creators regularly add Russians who entered the DPR and LPR after 2014 to the stoplist. They include young children, teenagers, and the elderly. Often, the creators of the website post their personal data, such as the numbers of documents and cars used by the families.

This is not the first time that children's personal data has appeared on Mirotvorets. Minors between the ages of four and 17 have already been included in the site's database.

Mirotvorets was created in 2014. Its purpose is to identify and publish the personal data of all those who allegedly threaten the national security of Ukraine. In recent years, it has blacklisted journalists, artists and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass, as well as for other reasons deemed undesirable.