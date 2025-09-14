Houthis say attacked Israel's Ramon Airport with drones

TUNIS, September 15. /TASS/. The armed forces of Yemen’s Houthi Ansar Allah movement launched drone strikes on targets in Israel, including Ramon Airport near the city of Eilat and a military site in the Negev desert, the movement’s spokesman Yahya Saree announced.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a successful operation using four drones. Three targeted Ramon Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash area (the Arabic name for Eilat - TASS), while the fourth struck a military facility near the Negev," Saree said in a statement broadcast by the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV channel.

According to the spokesman, "the operation successfully achieved its objectives."

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) warned Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory. In response, Israel carried out numerous strikes on Houthi infrastructure sites, including Sanaa Airport and ports along the Red Sea coast.