Memorial service for Charlie Kirk to be held in Arizona on September 21

NEW YORK, September 14. /TASS/. An event in the memory of conservative US activist Charlie Kirk will be held in Arizona on September 21, his organization, Turning Point USA, has said.

The event will be held at a stadium in the city of Glendale, Arizona.

"Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend," Turning Point USA said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Kirk’s funeral will take place next weekend, but gave no exact date. The US leader said he will be present at the event.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on Wednesday during his speech at the university in Orem, Utah. The conservative activist was a supporter of President Donald Trump and, according to the Associated Press, contributed significantly to his victory in the last presidential election. Kirk has repeatedly opposed American military aid to Ukraine.

The suspect in the murder, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was detained on the evening of September 11. He was handed over to the authorities by his father, who said his son confessed to him what he did. Trump stated he hopes Robinson is convicted and sentenced to death.