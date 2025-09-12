Hamas says its leader in Gaza is alive

CAIRO, September 12. /TASS/. Hamas claims that the movement’s leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya, has survived the Israeli strike on his residence in Doha.

"Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya has visited the grave of his killed son Humam in Doha, with enhanced security measures being observed," Hamas wrote on its Telegram channel.

However, it posted no photos of al-Hayya.

Asharq Al Awsat wrote on September 10, citing Hamas sources that two senior Hamas officials had been wounded in the Israeli attack on Doha, with one of them being in critical condition. According to the newspaper, the two are undergoing treatment in a "private hospital" in Doha. Their names were not disclosed.

A series of explosions rocked the capital of Qatar on September 9. Shortly afterwards Israel said that its air force, with the support of the General Security Service, had attacked Hamas. Advisor to Qatari prime minister and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari placed responsibility for the attack on Israel. According to the emirate's Interior Ministry, a member of the security forces was killed and several others were injured. Hamas denied media reports about the death of members of the movement's negotiating delegation, admitting that six people, including Khalil al-Hayyas son, were the victims of the attack.