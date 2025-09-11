Gulf Cooperation Council favors political settlement of Ukrainian conflict — head

SOCHI, September 11. /TASS/. The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC) favors the political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and welcomes all initiatives in that regard, the organization’s Secretary General Jasem AlBudaiwi said.

"We confirm that resolving the crisis politically in order to prevent further escalation is the only way to settle this conflict," AlBudaiwi said during a plenary session of the Russia-GCC strategic dialogue.

"We welcome any initiative aimed at ending this crisis," he added.