Poland requests UNSC meeting following incident with drones — presidency

UNITED NATIONS, September 11. /TASS/. Poland has requested an UN Security Council meeting following the incident with the violation of its airspace by drones, the South Korean mission, which holds presidency in September, said.

The meeting may be held on Friday, a diplomatic source told TASS.

Early on September 10, the Polish army’s operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones after they violated the country’s airspace. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the country’s airspace was violated 19 times in the early morning hours of September 10. He alleged that all of the drones entered the country from Belarus.

So far, three downed drones have been reported. As a result of the incident, part of the country’s airspace, including the area over Warsaw’s Chopin Airport, was temporarily closed. At Poland's request, NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among alliance member states regarding the violation of Polish airspace by drones.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Ukrainian military and industrial facilities in western Ukraine overnight. No targets in Poland were planned. The range of the drones that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 kilometers. Nevertheless, the Russian Defense Ministry said it is ready to consult with Poland on this matter.