UAV incident does not give reason to say that Poland is in a state of war — Tusk

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The violation of Polish airspace by drones last night does not give reason to say that Poland is in a state of war, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said.

"There is no reason to say that we are in a state of war," Tusk said, speaking in the Sejm (the lower house of the Polish parliament). His statement was telecast by TVP Info.

Early in the morning of September 10, the operational command of the Polish army announced the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs after violating the country's airspace. A search is currently underway for the downed objects. In connection with the incident, the airspace over part of the country was temporarily closed, including the area over Warsaw’s Chopin Airport. In connection with the incident, Poland asked NATO to use Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among the bloc's member states.