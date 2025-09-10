NATO not treating drone incursion into Polish territory as attack — agency

BRUSSELS, September 10. /TASS/. NATO is not treating Wednesday’s drone incursion into Polish territory as an attack, Reuters reported, citing sources.

"It was the first time NATO aircraft have engaged potential threats in allied airspace," the source said, adding that NATO's Patriot air defense systems in the region had detected the drones with their radars but not engaged them.

Polish F-16 fighter jets, Dutch F-35, Italian AWACS surveillance planes and mid-air refueling aircraft jointly operated by NATO were involved in the operation, the source pointed out.

The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command reported early on September 10 that several objects identified as unmanned aerial vehicles had been destroyed after entering the country’s airspace. Search is underway for the downed objects. Earlier, the Polish authorities closed airspace over certain areas of the country, including Warsaw International Airport.