Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar undermines peace efforts in Gaza — UN

GENEVA, September 10. /TASS/. Israel’s strike on leaders of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in Qatar undermines peace efforts in the Gaza Strip, fueling tensions across the region, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement.

"[OHCHR Chief] Volker Turk joins [UN Secretary-General] Antonio Guterres in condemning the flagrant attack by #Israel in #Qatar, a country right now playing a key mediation role to end the conflict in Gaza. Such violence undermines peace efforts, while killings and suffering continue, only adding fuel to the fire in the whole region. All parties must respect international law," the office stated on its X page.

Earlier, the Israeli army press service reported a targeted strike on the top leadership of Hamas but did not specify the exact location. These statements came amid reports of a series of explosions in Doha. Qatari authorities blamed Israel, condemning the attack and noting that it created a threat to civilians. Later, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel independently initiated and carried out the operation against Hamas leaders and assumes full responsibility for it.