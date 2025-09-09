IN BRIEF: What we know about strike on Hamas delegation in Doha

DOHA, September 9. /TASS/. A delegation of the Palestinian Hamas movement, which was participating in negotiations to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip, was attacked in Doha, Al Jazeera reported, citing a source in the movement.

Al Hadath TV channel, citing sources, reported that Hamas’ Gaza Strip leader and negotiating group head Khalil al-Hayya, head of the movement's foreign office abroad Khaled Mashal, commander of the radical cell in the West Bank Zaher Jabarin and Hamas Politburo member Nizar Awadallah were killed by the Israeli attack.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the attack.

About the strike

- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in coordination with the General Security Service (SHABAK), carried out an attack on senior Hamas officials, the army press service said without mentioning which places the strikes targeted.

- "Before the strike, measures were taken to reduce damage to the civilian population," the IDF said.

- Al Jazeera cited a source in the movement as saying that a Hamas delegation that was involved in negotiations to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip was attacked in Doha.

- Israel notified the United States of plans to hit Qatar prior to the strike, according to the Israeli state television and radio company Kan, adding that the IDF's goal was to eliminate the Hamas leadership.

- Israel independently initiated and conducted the operation against the Hamas leaders and assumes full responsibility for it, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

- Qatar, where the Hamas leaders were supposedly located, was never mentioned in the statement.

Fallout

- At least five Hamas leaders were in the building in the capital of Qatar which was attacked, according to Al Hadath TV channel.

- At the time of the strike, another Hamas leader, Ghazi Hamad, was also in the building, the TV channel noted, but no information is available about what happened to him.

- Al Jazeera, meanwhile, says that the members of the Hamas political bureau, including Khalil al-Hayya, survived the strike.

- Hamas has not yet officially commented on these reports.

- Al Arabiya says four residential buildings in Doha were attacked by Israel.

- It also said that Khalil al-Hayya was killed.

Reaction

- Official representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari confirmed that Israel carried out the attack on members of the Hamas political bureau in Doha.

- Qatar condemns Israel's actions, which it says jeopardized the safety of the civilian population, the diplomat said in a statement.

- Qatari security forces have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the Israeli attack, the diplomat also said.