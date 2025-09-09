Russia backing Syria's 'new path' in interests of Damascus, entire region — top diplomat

BEIRUT, September 9. /TASS/. Syria is looking for faithful partners in its post-war restoration effort and it hopes that Russia will play an active part in this process, the Arab republic’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani said at a joint news conference with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in Damascus.

"Sincere Russian support for Syria’s new path meets the interests of Damascus and the entire region," SANA news agency quoted Syria’s top diplomat as saying. "The successful Russian-Syrian talks send a message that Damascus and Moscow are capable of building relations based on sovereignty, justice, and mutual benefit," al-Shibani stated.