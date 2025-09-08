Houthis say the attacked Ben Gurion, Ramon airports

DOHA, September 8. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have attacked several targets in Israel, including Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion and Eilat’s Ramon airports, with the use of drones, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

"The Yemeni armed forces’ unmanned aviation units are conducting military operations for the second day in a row. In the course of the latest operation, they attacked the Lod airport (known as Ben Gurion Airport in Israel - TASS), the Ramon airport in Umm al-Rashrash (the Arab name for Eilat - TASS), and a critical facility in Dimon with the use three drones," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

He did not say, however, what was the target in the city of Dimon in the Negev desert, where a nuclear research center is located.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) warned Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.