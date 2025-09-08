Trump demands Hamas release hostages within first two days of Gaza deal — media

CAIRO, September 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has demanded that the Palestinian Hamas movement release all Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip and hand over the bodies of dead prisoners within 48 hours of the ceasefire agreement taking effect, Al Hadath reported.

According to the channel’s sources, Trump’s proposal also includes "personal guarantees" that negotiations on a permanent ceasefire in the enclave will begin immediately once the agreement comes into force. Under the White House initiative, the truce in Gaza would last for 60 days, with the option of extension if consultations require more time, the report said.

On September 7, Trump reiterated his position, calling his terms for resolving the Gaza conflict his "last warning" to Hamas. An unnamed Hamas official told Al Arabiya TV on September 6 that the group was not engaged in negotiations with Washington on a settlement.

In March, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip with a series of strikes on Hamas targets, breaking a ceasefire that had been in place since January 2025. Multiple mediation efforts involving Qatar, Egypt, and the United States failed to produce a new agreement.

On August 8, Israel’s war cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to seize control of Gaza City and expand operations in the enclave. On August 18, Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal brokered by Egypt and Qatar. Days later, Defense Minister Israel Katz authorized a new military plan for the capture of Gaza City, which Netanyahu subsequently approved on August 21.