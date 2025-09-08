{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Trump demands Hamas release hostages within first two days of Gaza deal — media

According to the channel’s sources, Donald Trump’s proposal also includes "personal guarantees" that negotiations on a permanent ceasefire in the enclave will begin immediately once the agreement comes into force

CAIRO, September 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has demanded that the Palestinian Hamas movement release all Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip and hand over the bodies of dead prisoners within 48 hours of the ceasefire agreement taking effect, Al Hadath reported.

According to the channel’s sources, Trump’s proposal also includes "personal guarantees" that negotiations on a permanent ceasefire in the enclave will begin immediately once the agreement comes into force. Under the White House initiative, the truce in Gaza would last for 60 days, with the option of extension if consultations require more time, the report said.

On September 7, Trump reiterated his position, calling his terms for resolving the Gaza conflict his "last warning" to Hamas. An unnamed Hamas official told Al Arabiya TV on September 6 that the group was not engaged in negotiations with Washington on a settlement.

In March, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip with a series of strikes on Hamas targets, breaking a ceasefire that had been in place since January 2025. Multiple mediation efforts involving Qatar, Egypt, and the United States failed to produce a new agreement.

On August 8, Israel’s war cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to seize control of Gaza City and expand operations in the enclave. On August 18, Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal brokered by Egypt and Qatar. Days later, Defense Minister Israel Katz authorized a new military plan for the capture of Gaza City, which Netanyahu subsequently approved on August 21.

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to uphold freeze on foreign aid
Under the lower court’s ruling, the pesident's administration must spend at least $4 billion by September 30 - the end of the current fiscal year - that had been approved by Congress for foreign aid
Russia shoots down 69 UAVs overnight over regions, Sea of Azov — Defense Ministry
21 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Krasnodar Region
Kiev loses some 1,340 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost up to 200 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s battlegroup North
Taurus supplies to Ukraine to mean ‘new quality’ of Russia-Germany relations — ambassador
Russia advocates for efforts aimed at global digital gap’s reduction — diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, numerous countries are facing problems such as digital inequality and they lack the infrastructure facilities’ development and are challenged by cybersecurity risks
About 60 Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in 24 hours
There have been no casualties
Russia becomes Europe’s largest economy by Purchasing Power Parity — Lavrov
The Foreign Minister added that Russia has become the world’s fourth-largest economy by Purchasing Power Parity, after the US, China, and India
Russia, India plan to test lighter version of BrahMos missile in 2026 — co-director
Alexander Maksichev said that it is too early to discuss the timing of flight tests
Russia reserves right to respond to Kiev’s terror attack on Donetsk park — diplomat
Maria Zakharova underlined that with strikes on the park, the Kiev regime showed its intent to escalate the conflict and disrupt efforts toward a peaceful resolution
Press review: NATO raises Arctic threats to Russia while US seeks to block Palestine at UN
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 5th
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Russia sends more humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
The aid was distributed in accordance with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s orders and upon instructions from the Russian government
Dialogue without 'Berlin walls' and de-dollarization: what Lavrov said
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed Moscow’s readiness for an honest dialogue with all partners
Drones monitored North Korea beach during Lavrov's visit, Foreign Ministry says
Maria Zakharova emphasized that UAVs are actively being introduced not only in the military sphere, but also in the civilian one around the world
EU needs to sign security agreement with Russia — Hungarian PM
According to Orban, neither Hungary nor the European Union are interested in Ukraine’s disintegration but admitting Kiev to the EU would not be a good solution to the existing problems
Brazil reveals schedule of online BRICS summit to take place on Monday
The meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time (midday GMT) via video link
Mass demonstration for resignation of Macron, PM takes place in Paris
Also, the participants opposed Western countries' support for the Kiev regime and called for an early settlement of the conflict in Ukraine
Russia reports downing seven Ukrainian drones last night
In particular, three drones were intercepted over the Tula Region, two over the Smolensk Region, and one each over the Bryansk and Ryazan regions
Russian gas supplies to Iran to start in several months — envoy to Russia
The first stage will start "in a few months, but the second and third will require infrastructure," Kazem Jalali said
Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas, demanding they accept his settlement terms
Earlier this month, Trump said that Washington was in talks with Hamas
Elation shifts to skepticism after Baku, Yerevan sign agreement in US — Lavrov
Many aspects of its text are as yet unresolved, the Russian foreign minister said
Russia advances near Sumy’s Yunakovka, despite Ukrainian counterattacks — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Russian fighters are currently working to prevent "the enemy from realizing their plan" and recapture previously lost positions
Medvedev suggests EU fueling idea of Finland reclaiming part of Russia
"The idea of profiteering at Russia’s expense was instilled in Finnish minds back in the days of Hitler’s rule in Germany," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
US colleagues beginning to hear Russia on roots of Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov
According to the top diplomat, the difference between the current president's administration and his predecessors and "many European so-called leaders" is that it is not only willing to listen, but also to hear
Lavrov to tell MGIMO students about his visit to China, Russia-US dialogue
Usually, Russia’s top diplomat holds a meeting at MGIMO on the first day of the school year, but in early September this time around, the minister was busy
Russian ministry expects parallel imports at $25 bln in 2025
Goods worth $14.6 bln were imported via parallel imports from January to July of this year
IN BRIEF: What is known about virtual BRICS summit
The summit’s topic was threats to the multipolar world order and the association’s consolidated response to the United States’ tariffs and sanctions
Russian cancer vaccine ready for use — FMBA head
The initial target for this vaccine will be colorectal cancer
Russian envoy to Berlin calls West’s words about readying for war with Moscow dangerous
Sergey Nechayev expressed hope that the multifaceted Russian-German contacts will be restored over time
Fire breaks out at Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers in Kiev
Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier heavy smoke in downtown Kiev
Newspaper reveals at least 92 US mercenaries killed in Ukraine since start of conflict
The newspaper emphasized that the US government, "determined to avoid any suggestion of a direct clash of the nuclear-armed Russian and American militaries, provides almost no assistance to volunteer combatants"
De-dollarization continues, Trump administration draws no conclusions — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the American leader's actions after his criticism of former US President Joe Biden seem contradictory
Spanish Alcaraz snatches World No. 1 ranking away from Italy’s Sinner
The Italian has held the title for 65 weeks
BRICS to hold virtual summit convened by Brazil
Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part
Five people killed in Jerusalem shooting
According to updated information from the national emergency medical service, a total of 12 people sustained wounds and were hospitalized
Russia ready to work honestly with everyone — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov added that Moscow welcomes dialogue "on an equal and mutually respectful basis"
Germany pays more for gas imports due to energy policy — Handelsblatt
According to the report, Europe leads the world in the share of short-term contracts for gas imports
Russia not seeking revenge on West or guided by anger — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, from now on issues regarding the conditions under which the West can operate in Russia must be resolved in a way that does not create risks for key sectors of the Russian economy
Top Ukrainian military commander admits Russian forces’ superiority
According to Alexander Syrsky, August was a "month of great trials" for the Ukrainian army
Le Pen barred from French presidential election to prevent her certain victory — Orban
The court also ruled to bar Marine Le Pen from holding elected office and running in elections for five years
Russia rejects accusations of wiretapping phones in Argentina’s presidential palace
On September 8, Argentine Ambassador to Moscow Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieyra was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry
Over 50,000 Prince Vandal drones are produced in Russia every month
The Prince Vandal drone, which is controlled via fiber optics, remains impervious to electronic warfare, ensuring reliable operation even in contested environments
Gazprom CEO Miller sees problems with gas supply to Europe in case of cold winter
Earlier, Alexey Miller said that Europe does not realize the scale of the problem with pumping gas into the underground storages for the upcoming heating season
Large and small US companies ready to return to Russian market — Titov
The Russian president’s special envoy expressed confidence that once political matters are settled, mutual understanding can be reached thanks to the prudent and balanced policies of the countries’ leadership
Press review: US may reduce focus on China as Switzerland weighs peacekeepers in Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 8th
Putin to deliver state of the nation address later this year — Kremlin
According to the Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, other major events, too, await Putin later this year, including the Direct Line Q&A session
Western sanctions against Russia proved ineffective — Kremlin
"No sanctions will be able to force the Russian Federation to change this stalwart position," Dmitry Peskov said
China supports Brazil’s position on Ukrainian crisis — Xi
Opening the meeting, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the conflict in Ukraine can only be settled if all of the parties’ security concerns and demands are taken into account
Pentagon rebranding could cost billions of dollars — media
According to Politico, "officials may need to change Defense Department seals on more than 700,000 facilities in 40 countries and all 50 states"
Finland preparing for war with Russia — Medvedev
"After joining NATO, Helsinki, under the guise of "defense" measures, has been pursuing a confrontational course of preparations for war with Russia, apparently creating a springboard for an attack on Russia," the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council said
Putin notes successful progress of partner, allied ties between Russia, Tajikistan
The Russian leader added that Tajikistan had achieved significant progress in the social and economic spheres and enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage
Photo of Putin, Modi, Xi together angers West — Lavrov
"The photograph of President Putin, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping circulated worldwide, provoking anger and outrage among some Western leaders, who described it as a challenge to the so-called rules-based world order," the Russian foreign minister said
Iranian leader offers BRICS to set up joint framework to counter Western sanctions
Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that the world must move away from using tools such as economic sanctions in order to restore confidence in a just, multipolar system
Kremlin aide admits Ukraine will cease to exist in 2025
According to Nikolay Patrushev, the fact that the forced coercion to neo-Nazi ideology and fervent Russophobia eliminate Ukrainian cities that used to flourish is particularly alarming
NATO spies study damage from Oreshnik at Yuzhmash — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that both Kiev and its Western allies are closely scrutinizing the consequences of the strike on the plant
Peace in Ukraine close thanks to US-Russia talks — head of Russian Direct Investment Fund
Kirill Dmitriev noted the failure of attempts to put pressure on Moscow with sanctions
Houthis say the attacked targets in Negev, Eilat, Ashekol, Ashdod, Tel Aviv
Apart from that, in his words, Ramon Airport north of Eilat was also attacked
Difficult conversation still ahead on Ukraine — Kremlin tells TASS
Dmitry Peskov noted that all of Russian President’s Vladimir Putin's interlocutors in the world support his dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump and peace efforts in Ukraine
Kiev loses 4,300 troops, mercenaries in LPR over week — military expert
The battlegroup West inflicted the greatest damage to the enemy's manpower while operating in the Kupyansk area and the Svatovo-Kremenetshoye direction in the LPR
Russia withdraws from DPR's Serebryanka, gains foothold outside village — expert
Russian military continues to knock out the enemy from the Dronovka area
Putin joins virtual BRICS summit from Sochi
"The summit’s participants discussed issues of cooperation between the BRICS member states in the trade-and-economic, financial, investment, and other areas in the context of the current situation in the global economy," the Kremlin said
Russian forces destroy 655 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over the past day
IN BRIEF: Putin on Oreshnik, disappointment in talks, corruption in Ukraine
According to the Russian leader, all the frustrations in the negotiation process stem from "excessive expectations"
People in Eastern Finland lose jobs due to severed Russia ties — Medvedev
In 2024, the Finnish economy remained in recession, having shrunk by 0.3% compared to 2023, the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council said
Lavrov considers it ‘timely’ to resume meetings in '3+3' format
The Russian top diplomat recalled that Turkey and Azerbaijan had initiated this platform
Some fringe elements in West still plotting to tear Russia down — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that the fugitive Russian "foreign agent opposition" is also spreading this narrative, albeit without much success
Finns planned ethnic cleansing in Karelia during World War II — Medvedev
The invaders, who formed the Military Administration of Eastern Karelia headed by Colonel Vaino Kotilainen, pursued an overtly racist policy, the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council noted
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s military bases, industrial facility in Kiev
According to the ministry, "all the designated facilities were wiped out"
Draft on denouncing European Convention for Prevention of Torture submitted to State Duma
The text of the draft was published in the Duma’s electronic database
Nord Stream blasts seen as prologue to new spiral of tension in Baltic — Kremlin aide
Earlier, the German newspaper Die Zeit reported that investigators may have identified all the saboteurs involved in the incident
Hamas says ready to sit at negotiating table on Gaza immediately
The Hamas leadership also affirmed that it had received some ideas from Washington aimed at reaching a Gaza ceasefire
US authorities to discuss potential new sanctions against Russia in days — White House
Massive strike of Ukrainian drones reported in Energodar — mayor
Three drones have already been shot down and two have been jammed by an electronic warfare system
IAEA hopes to reach agreement with Iran on full resumption of work soon — Grossi
IAEA chief added that without the return of full IAEA inspections, the organization "will not be in a position to provide any conclusion or assurance regarding Iran’s nuclear programme"
Kremlin blasts `blatantly hostile’ Europe for hampering Ukraine settlement
"Such a position of the Europeans does not facilitate, but effectively hampers the peace process," Spokesman Dmitry Peskov concluded
Russia-Finland relations 'ruined' by Helsinki, Medvedev says
According to the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, those suffering the most are "Suomi’s ordinary people"
Finland sets stage for permanent US military presence, Medvedev says
"Under the agreement on cooperation in the field of defense with the United States, Finland must open 15 of its military facilities for possible use by US military personnel," the Russian deputy security council secretary said
Medvedev points to unprecedented greed of Finland's land claims in 1941
The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council stated that Helsinki's "aggressive appetite" aligned with Germany’s, and the Third Reich actively supported them
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Russia open, will not shut itself in 'national shell' — Putin
The Russian president stressed that isolation is both harmful and counterproductive, as it undermines competitiveness
European leaders to arrive in US for discussions on Ukraine early this week — Trump
US president expressed confidence that the Ukraine crisis will get settled
Ukrainian troops staging futile attacks toward Shcherbinovka in DPR — DPR head
According to Pushilin, fighting continues south from the liberated village of Kleban-Byk
FACTBOX: BRICS association profile
On September 8, 2025 an online summit of the BRICS interstate association is scheduled to take place
Americans died in WWII northern convoys because of future US allies — Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council stressed that "the Finnish forces displayed notable ferocity"
Putin’s speech at BRICS summit not to be open to press — Kremlin spokesman
"The summit is being held behind closed doors," Dmitry Peskov said
US authorities unable to fully assess effectiveness of sanctions against Russia — report
"US agencies primarily responsible for implementing sanctions and export controls on Russia have not established clearly defined objectives linked to measurable outcomes with targets for their activities," the document says
EC to present proposal on 19th package of anti-Russia sanctions at end of week — Politico
Brussels has already started consultations with EU ambassadors regarding new restrictions on Moscow, according to the report
Western leaders hope nothing will remain to recognize in Palestinian issue — Lavrov
"So there is clear hypocrisy here," the Russian foreign minister added
West’s failure to learn from history about Russia is striking — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that it was not Russia that "severed relations with the West"
Trump says he expects to talk with Putin in the coming days
"We are going to get it done," the US leader stressed, commenting on efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict
Ukrainian army withdraws from Derilovo, relocating southwest of village — expert
Andrey Marochko added that the Ukrainian army still control the neighboring Novosyolovka
Sensible forces in Europe 'gradually raising their heads,' Lavrov says
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that "they must prevail through what the Europeans call the democratic process"
Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba announces decision to resign
According to NHK, Shigeru Ishiba has made this decision in order to avoid a split within his Liberal Democratic Party
Trump urges foreign companies to comply with laws after detention of South Korean workers
The US President emphasized that foreign companies attracting skilled foreign professionals should hire and train American workers
Trump says US ready to continue military operations in Caribbean
It is not possible at this time to know the full scope and duration of military operations that will be necessary, the US President said
Hungarian PM expects Ukraine to be divided between Russia, West
According to Orban, Ukraine may be divided into the Russian, Western, and demilitarized zones
Trump says ready to slap more sanctions on Russia, gives no further details
When asked by reported whether he is ready for the second stage of anti-Russian sanctions
At least four Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Krasny Liman area
They recounted that less than three months passed before they were mobilized and sent on their first mission
About 20,000 mercenaries fighting alongside Ukrainian forces — security agencies
Russian security agencies noted that while the inflow of mercenaries into the ranks of the Ukrainian military has slowed, it has not stopped
EU preparing ban on re-export to Russia via third countries — Politico
The new package as a whole is expected to focus on combatting circumvention of sanctions, as well as tightening restrictions on the energy and financial sectors, the publication reported
Ukraine in stalemate in Konstantinovka, Donetsk People’s Republic — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that the situation for the Ukrainian militants in Konstantinovka is stalemate
