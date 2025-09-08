Five people killed in Jerusalem shooting

TEL AVIV, September 8. /TASS/. The death toll in a shooting attack in north Jerusalem has climbed to five, Israel's national emergency medical service reported.

Earlier, medics reported four fatalities, men ranging in age from 30 to 50 who were pronounced dead at the scene. Later, a woman died in a hospital where she was taken in critical condition.

Additionally, according to updated information from the national emergency medical service, a total of 12 people sustained wounds and were hospitalized. Among them, seven suffered severe gunshot wounds, two are in moderate condition and three were lightly injured by shattered glass.

The shooting attack broke out at a highway interchange in Jerusalem’s northern suburb. A passenger bus was attacked by two shooters. According to the Ynet portal, both perpetrators were neutralized.