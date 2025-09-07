Hamas says ready to sit at negotiating table on Gaza immediately

CAIRO, September 7. /TASS/. Hamas has said it is ready to return to the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release talks immediately.

"Hamas is ready to immediately sit at the negotiating table to discuss the release of all prisoners in exchange for a clear declaration to end the war, a total withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and creation of an independent Palestinian government that will get down to work at once," according to a statement posted by the radical Palestinian movement on its Telegram channel.

The Hamas leadership also affirmed that it had received some ideas from Washington aimed at reaching a Gaza ceasefire and stressed that Hamas "welcomes any initiative that helps the efforts to stop the aggression" in the enclave.

The radicals also demanded "guarantees that Israel will fulfil its obligations under a ceasefire deal" and said that they were "in constant contact with the mediators to work out a comprehensive agreement."

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump demanded that Hamas accept his terms for resolving the Gaza conflict in what he called his "last warning."

An unnamed Hamas official told the Al Arabiya television channel on September 6 that the radicals were not in talks with Washington on settling the Gaza conflict.

In March, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus breaking a ceasefire in the enclave that had been in place since January 2025. The conflicting parties failed to formulate a new deal following several rounds of talks with Qatar, Egypt and the United States acting as mediators. On August 8, Israel’s war cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to take control of Gaza City and expand the operation in the enclave. On August 18, Hamas approved a Gaza ceasefire proposal put forward by Egypt and Qatar. Later, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz authorized a plan for the capture of Gaza City, and on August 21 the Israeli head of government greenlighted military plans to defeat Hamas.