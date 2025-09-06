Pentagon rebranding could cost billions of dollars — media

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. Rebranding the US Department of Defense as the Department of War could cost billions of dollars, Politico writes.

According to the media outlet, many among Pentagon personnel "expressed frustration, anger and downright confusion" at President Donald Trump’s executive order on the agency’s rebranding, which "could cost billions of dollars for a cosmetic change that would do little to tackle the military’s most pressing challenges."

"This is purely for domestic political audiences," Politico cited a former defense official as saying. "Not only will this cost millions of dollars, it will have absolutely zero impact on Chinese or Russian calculations. Worse, it will be used by our enemies to portray the United States as warmongering and a threat to international stability," the official added.

According to Politico, "officials may need to change Defense Department seals on more than 700,000 facilities in 40 countries and all 50 states." "This includes everything from letterhead for six military branches and dozens more agencies down to embossed napkins in chow halls, embroidered jackets for Senate-confirmed officials and the keychains and tchotchkes in the Pentagon store," the media outlet specifies.

Politico also notes that "a formal name change would likely require an act of Congress, although a person familiar with the deliberations said the White House was looking for ways to avoid a congressional vote.".