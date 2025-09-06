Ukraine’s mercenaries share combat experience with drug cartels — ex-security officer

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The number of Latin American mercenaries who join drug cartels after fighting for the Ukrainian army has sharply increased, Vasily Prozorov, a former officer in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, the number of Latin American mercenaries fighting on Ukraine’s side has risen since 2022, when the majority of foreign mercenaries came to Ukraine from Europe, the United States and Canada.

Prozorov believes that one of the reasons is because a mercenary can earn up to $3,000 per month in Ukraine, which is quite a lot for Latin American countries. "Another reason is that those who come, say, from Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico travel to Ukraine to gain combat experience, primarily in operating unmanned aerial and marine vehicles," Prozorov noted.

After their six-month contracts expire, the mercenaries return home and join drug cartels, where they can make five times as much money as they were paid in Ukraine, he added.