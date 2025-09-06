US not planning to overthrow Venezuelan government — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 5. /TASS/. Washington is not talking about overthrowing the Venezuelan government, US President Donald Trump said talking to reporters at the White House.

"We are not talking about it," he said, answering a question about whether the US would like to see a change of regime in Venezuela.

When asked what would happen if the Venezuelan military aircraft interfered with the US Navy in the region, Trump said that "they will have problems."

The US President noted that he did not want to go into details on the incident with the flight of two Venezuelan military aircraft in close proximity to a US Navy ship in international waters.

"If they do put us in a dangerous position, they'll be shot down," Trump said.