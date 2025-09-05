Zelensky refuses to allow Russian oil to flow to Slovakia via Ukrainian territory

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Kiev will not allow the transit of Russian oil and gas to Slovakia via Ukrainian territory, Vladimir Zelensky said after talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the city of Uzhgorov in western Ukraine.

"We spoke about energy matters with the Slovak prime minister, Mr. Fico. We are ready to pump oil and gas to Slovakia, so long as it's not Russian gas or Russian oil. That's final," he said as cited by the Ukrinform news agency.

Ukraine halted the transit of Russian gas via its territory in January 2025. However, oil supplies to Slovakia and Hungary continued via the Druzhba oil pipeline. Following Ukrainian drone and missile strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure in Russia on August 4 and 22, oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia were suspended until repairs were carried out. Budapest and Bratislava demanded Kiev halt such attacks and reminded the European Commission of its commitment to ensure EU countries’ energy security. On August 22, they refereed a relevant letter to Brussels. Oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia from Russia resumed on August 28.