MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The attack drones of the Rubicon center deprived the Ukrainian army of freedom of maneuver, paralyzed logistics and turned all logistics lines into a road of death, American magazine The National Interest reported.

Rubicon's operators have changed tactics, systematically using FPV drones to strike logistics routes, convoys of vehicles, and evacuation convoys. They constantly controlled the key roads with fire, turning any movement into a road of death. As a result, the Ukrainian units faced supply disruptions, shortages of fuel and ammunition, as well as increased danger during the rotation of troops, the experts emphasized.

The Rubicon operators have reached a level that allows them to perform the tasks that the NATO countries assign to the airborne troops.

The Rubicon drones have achieved what NATO doctrine traditionally assigns to the airborne troops: they have isolated combat space, deprived the enemy of freedom of maneuver and paralyzed logistics. But this was done without helicopters and without the use of troops to carry out high-risk attacks, the magazine's experts noted.

The experts also added that the defeat of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region indicates the end of the era of classical military operations, which with the development of drones have become suicidal.

The lesson of the invasion of the Kursk Region is obvious: the era of large-scale airborne operations is over, and these tasks should be assigned not to the landing force, but to the drones capable of undermining enemy logistics without massive raids and heavy losses. It's time to review the doctrine and switch to unmanned technologies. Otherwise, military exercises will remain disconnected from reality, rituals that prepare troops for a war that no longer exists, they stressed.