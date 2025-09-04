{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Rubicon drones turn Ukrainian supply lines into road of death — National Interest

The Rubicon operators have reached a level that allows them to perform the tasks that the NATO countries assign to the airborne troops, the experts said

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The attack drones of the Rubicon center deprived the Ukrainian army of freedom of maneuver, paralyzed logistics and turned all logistics lines into a road of death, American magazine The National Interest reported.

Rubicon's operators have changed tactics, systematically using FPV drones to strike logistics routes, convoys of vehicles, and evacuation convoys. They constantly controlled the key roads with fire, turning any movement into a road of death. As a result, the Ukrainian units faced supply disruptions, shortages of fuel and ammunition, as well as increased danger during the rotation of troops, the experts emphasized.

The Rubicon operators have reached a level that allows them to perform the tasks that the NATO countries assign to the airborne troops.

The Rubicon drones have achieved what NATO doctrine traditionally assigns to the airborne troops: they have isolated combat space, deprived the enemy of freedom of maneuver and paralyzed logistics. But this was done without helicopters and without the use of troops to carry out high-risk attacks, the magazine's experts noted.

The experts also added that the defeat of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region indicates the end of the era of classical military operations, which with the development of drones have become suicidal.

The lesson of the invasion of the Kursk Region is obvious: the era of large-scale airborne operations is over, and these tasks should be assigned not to the landing force, but to the drones capable of undermining enemy logistics without massive raids and heavy losses. It's time to review the doctrine and switch to unmanned technologies. Otherwise, military exercises will remain disconnected from reality, rituals that prepare troops for a war that no longer exists, they stressed.

Tags
Ukraine crisisRussian defense industry
More than 425 people arrested at pro-Palestinian rally in London
More than 25 people were arrested for assaults on law enforcement officers and violation of public order
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kremlin on security guarantees for Russia, Trump’s 'good' cynicism
The second round of Putin-Trump "is certainly possible" in the near future
Read more
Slovakia will not send troops to Ukraine, but will help provide security guarantees — Fico
He clarified that Slovakia’s role would be to provide its transport infrastructure to the security guarantor nations, facilitating their efforts - contingent upon the successful conclusion of an international security agreement for Ukraine
Read more
Trump fears talks will collapse due to measures taken against Russia — TV channel
According to the TV channel, the US leader believes that tough action could undermine the negotiations
Read more
Press review: Russia, China unveil major gas project as Trump sends warships to Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 3rd
Read more
Trump posts photo of Putin, Xi Jinping, Modi, stating US has 'lost' Russia and India
The US president wishes Russia, India and China "a long and prosperous future together"
Read more
Trump renames Department of Defense to Ministry of War
The head of the US administration noted that the possibility of renaming the Pentagon had been discussed for several months
Read more
Slovak prime minister predicts Ukraine's long process of joining EU
Furthermore, Slovakia expressed its support for the EU’s expansion to include Ukraine and is prepared to share its own experiences from the accession process to assist Kiev
Read more
Putin arrives in Samara to hold meeting on engine-building
The president will also hold a working meeting with the region's governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev
Read more
US Navy’s actions off Venezuela unjustified — Brazilian ambassador to Russia
The ambassador emphasized that terrorism and drug trafficking are separate challenges, each demanding specific strategies and tools
Read more
Western companies aren’t returning to Russia yet but ‘nature abhors vacuum’ — Kremlin
However, Russia is interested in the return of Western firms because any economy needs new technologies, competences, and investment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Indian PM to skip UN General Assembly session due to tensions with US — newspaper
According to earlier reports, the Indian prime minister was expected to address the UNGA session on September 26
Read more
Ukrainian military drones hit Zaporozhye NPP’s training center
It also described the attack is a tool of pressure on NPP personnel
Read more
Russia to send strong delegation to business forum with Brazil at BRICS summit
The Foreign Minisrty will obviously provide all possible help to Russian entrepreneurs, Sergey Ryabkov added
Read more
ZNPP staff not injured in Ukrainian drone attack on training center
The plant's safety and radiation levels remain stable, and Zaporozhye NPP continues its operations without interruption
Read more
Russia saved German people once, now they must rescue themselves — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that a German reporter once asked her when Russia would wake the Germans up
Read more
INTERVIEW: CEO describes Russia’s Alrosa as world’s only profitable diamond producer
The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner
Read more
Taurus supplies to Ukraine to mean ‘new quality’ of Russia-Germany relations — ambassador
Read more
Russia sees Western companies sponsoring Ukrainian army as enemies — Kremlin spokesman
When speaking about the prospects for Western businesses’ return to Russia, Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow would build a respectful dialogue with those who had fulfilled their obligations when exiting the Russian market
Read more
Russia counters West with fair, harmonious platforms in the Asia-Pacific — MFA
One of the key tools in this endeavor is the extensive network of regional platforms dedicated to partnership, cooperation, and constructive engagement
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin on Oreshnik, disappointment in talks, corruption in Ukraine
According to the Russian leader, all the frustrations in the negotiation process stem from "excessive expectations"
Read more
Russia ranks among world’s top five aircraft, rocket engine manufacturers — Putin
"Over the past four years alone, the number of aircraft engines delivered has grown by over 50%, going from 791 to 1,227 units," Russian President said
Read more
China-Russia trade volume falls by 8.1% to $125.8 bln in January-July
Imports of Russian goods to China fell by 7.7% to $69.57 bln
Read more
Russian cancer vaccine ready for use — FMBA head
The initial target for this vaccine will be colorectal cancer
Read more
Kiev attacked Lugansk due to its huge losses on the front line — expert
On the night of September 5, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a series of strikes using UAVs on Lugansk
Read more
Slovak prime minister predicts Ukraine's long process of joining EU
Robert Fico also advised Vladimir Zelensky to keep this in mind, warning that larger EU member states may pose substantial obstacles to Ukraine’s accession
Read more
Kiev forces lost 1,400 troops in special op zone over past day — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the head of the press center of the Battlegroup Center, Alexander Savchuk, the losses of Ukrainian armed formations in the Battlegroup Center’s responsibility zone amounted to 435 servicemen
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack Druzhba pipeline again, oil supplies to Hungary suspended — MFA
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that it was another attempt to drag the country into war
Read more
Russia destroys 31 UAVs in four hours — Defense Ministry
21 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod Region
Read more
Ukraine’s mercenaries share combat experience with drug cartels — ex-security officer
According to Vasily Prozorov, the number of Latin American mercenaries fighting on Ukraine’s side has risen since 2022
Read more
US not planning to overthrow Venezuelan government — Trump
The US President noted that he did not want to go into details on the incident with the flight of two Venezuelan military aircraft in close proximity to a US Navy ship in international waters
Read more
Any healthy person can be prepared for space flight in 6-8 months — Russian cosmonaut
However, training a cosmonaut for a mission and subsequent orbital work extends to approximately a year and a half
Read more
Press review: NATO raises Arctic threats to Russia while US seeks to block Palestine at UN
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 5th
Read more
Russian private space company SR Space recognized bankrupt — court
SR Space is going to appeal against the judgment, CEO of SR Space Oleg Mansurov said
Read more
Security guarantees for Ukraine impossible without Russia’s opinion — Medvedev
"This will have no consequences - that is absolutely obvious," the politician emphasized
Read more
Absence of results from Nord Stream probe to create bad precedent — Russian ambassador
Referring to the numerous media reports speculating about private divers, Sergey Nechayev dismissed these versions as unconvincing
Read more
Russia to carry on with special military op unless diplomatic solution emerges
The Russian president stressed that Moscow's main goal is to achieve its objectives and ensure that its interests are protected
Read more
Medvedev slams coalition's initiatives on Ukraine as ‘nonsense’ and ‘bullshit’
At a press conference on September 4, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the 26 countries in the coalition had confirmed their readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine after a ceasefire or peace is established
Read more
Ukrainian forces control less than 15% of Kremennaya forest in LPR — expert
Marochko specified that over the past week, Russian forces have advanced north of Grigorovka along the Seversky Donets River and are currently clearing the area
Read more
Russian rescue vessel in service since tsarist era takes to sea after repairs
During the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, the vessel was in operation in the Baltic Fleet
Read more
INTERVIEW: European countries mess things up at home — Russian diplomat
The reason is because they have failed to preserve Europe
Read more
China, Russia jointly challenge hegemony through SCO, BRICS, expert says
Zhao Pei underlined that China-Russia cooperation is not aimed against any third party, but rather at building a fairer international system - despite the West’s efforts to impose its dominance
Read more
Akkuyu NPP helps Turkey enter new era of nuclear power — energy minister
Turkey has made remarkable strides in its nearly 70-year pursuit of nuclear energy, with the most significant progress occurring over the past 15 years, Alparslan Bayraktar said
Read more
Slovakia hurt by attacks on Russian oil infrastructure — PM Fico
According to the Slovak prime minister, Bratislava and Kiev have different views on issues of international politics and opposite approaches to energy matters
Read more
Russian forces destroy 655 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over the past day
Read more
The Wizard of the Kremlin movie highlights interest in Russian history — official
According to Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, Russia’s recent history is a subject of hot debate
Read more
FSB declassifies document shedding light on SS atrocities in 1941 Ukraine
Isenmann testified during his interrogation that his platoon, part of the Wiking Division, arrived in Lvov immediately after the Germans occupied it - at the end of June and the beginning of July 1941
Read more
Medvedev says Stubb’s Ukraine fixation could be driven by historical revanchism
The politician said that during World War II, a Finnish diplomatic representative during a meeting with chairman of the Reichstag Hermann Goering, was told by the Germans that they were ready to transfer to the Finns any amount of Russian land they desired
Read more
Ukraine against Putin-Zelensky meeting in Moscow
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga stated that such proposals were "knowingly unacceptable"
Read more
PD-8 engines for Superjet meet best international standards — Putin
According to Putin, the positive dynamics in the industry "creates conditions for strengthening the country's industrial and technological sovereignty"
Read more
Over 50,000 Prince Vandal drones are produced in Russia every month
The Prince Vandal drone, which is controlled via fiber optics, remains impervious to electronic warfare, ensuring reliable operation even in contested environments
Read more
Russia has never harmed relations with Germany — Russian ambassador
Nechayev suggested that reciprocal steps could be taken, provided German politicians are prepared for such engagement
Read more
Trump reposts photo of himself with caption ‘Nothing can stop what is coming’
In the image, the president stands against a backdrop of the Earth, he raises his arms and looks up
Read more
Microsoft says Azure service damaged by cable cuts in Red Sea
Critical telecommunications route connects Europe with Africa and Asia
Read more
Russia’s Rubicon UAV operators strike two Ukrainian ground robotic systems
According to Maria Berlinskaya, founder of the Ukrainian Center for the Support of Aerial Intelligence, Rubicon UAV teams have wiped out hundreds of vehicles and drones, along with Ukrainian aircraft and crews
Read more
EC welcomes Putin's statement on Ukraine's accession to the EU — Euractiv
"It's very welcome that President Putin sees the place of Ukraine in the European Union," Euractiv quotes a statement by European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho told
Read more
Russian specialists deliver FPV drone that automatically leaves electronic warfare zone
The drone is primarily designed for cargo delivery and the deployment of heavy munitions, such as TM-62 anti-tank mines, mortar shells, and improvised explosive devices
Read more
Russia open, will not shut itself in 'national shell' — Putin
The Russian president stressed that isolation is both harmful and counterproductive, as it undermines competitiveness
Read more
Starmer appoints Yvette Cooper as UK Foreign Secretary
Cooper, 56, replaced David Lammy, who was appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, and also Deputy Prime Minister
Read more
Mass demonstration for resignation of Macron, PM takes place in Paris
Also, the participants opposed Western countries' support for the Kiev regime and called for an early settlement of the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Russian forces liberate four settlements in special military operation zone in past week
Units of Battlegroup East completed the liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s territory in their area of operation
Read more
United Kingdom may have to apply to IMF for loan due to economic problems — newspaper
"We will not be able to roll over debt, we will not be able to meet pensions payments, benefits will be hard to pay out," Professor of the University of Cambridge Jagjit Chadha said, cited by The Daily Telegraph
Read more
NATO troops in Ukraine to be legitimate targets for Russia, Putin warns
On August 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia rejects any scenarios envisaging the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine that can lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict
Read more
Spokesman answers to question of whether Putin disappointed with Trump
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Vladimir Putin highly appreciates President Trump’s efforts and the constructive nature of their relationship
Read more
BRICS need to give united response to US threats against Venezuela — Brazilian lawmaker
According to Reimont Otoni, Washington pursues a wrong foreign policy towards the Latin American region, oftentimes using direct threats
Read more
Ukraine loses about 1,340 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed an unmanned speedboat of the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Russian envoy to Berlin calls West’s words about readying for war with Moscow dangerous
Sergey Nechayev expressed hope that the multifaceted Russian-German contacts will be restored over time
Read more
Russia will return its frozen assets given to Ukraine through land — Medvedev
The Russian senior official clarified that his remarks do not pertain to the territories of Donbass and Novorossiya which, he affirmed, already belong to Russia
Read more
North Korea to send 1,000 combat engineers, 5,000 workers to rebuild Kursk Region – Shoigu
According to Sergey Shoigu, Moscow and Pyongyang also plan to create memorials for the Korean soldiers who died while liberating the Kursk Region
Read more
European countries have embarked on path of self-destruction — Russian MFA
Zakharova emphasized that this ongoing rewriting of history is a dangerous course that, if continued, will lead to the EU’s self-destruction
Read more
Slovakia will not send troops to Ukraine, but will help provide security guarantees — Fico
Fico also stressed that international security guarantees should be provided to Russia at the same time, too
Read more
US to host G20 summit in Miami in 2026 — Trump
It will be held in one of our country’s greatest cities beautiful Miami, Florida," US President said
Read more
Slovak prime minister predicts Ukraine's long process of joining EU
Furthermore, Slovakia expressed its support for the EU’s expansion to include Ukraine and is prepared to share its own experiences from the accession process to assist Kiev
Read more
Medvedev says Stubb showed interest in Ukraine even during premiership
Alexander Stubb headed the Finnish government in 2014-2015
Read more
EU, US to discuss new sanctions on Russia on September 8 — agency
Discussions will involve officials with the White House, the US Department of State and the office of the US Trade Representative, Associated Press reported
Read more
Three servicemen die in Tu-22 bomber incident at airfield near Kaluga
A commission of Russia’s Aerospace Force has been sent to the scene to establish the causes of the incident
Read more
Indian PM highlights forward-looking partnership with US
"India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," Narendra Modi said
Read more
Russian e-commerce market may surge 30% in 2025 — association
"Probably, a distinctive feature of this year will be the additional volume we will receive on account of exports," President of the Online Retail Association Artem Sokolov said
Read more
IAEA experts to be notified of Ukrainian strike on Zaporozhye NPP’s training center
If possible, the extent of the damage will be shown, the NPP’s communications director Yevgeniya Yashina noted
Read more
Russia, Mongolia, China expand, deepen relations — Mongolian Prime Minister
Gombojavyn Zandanshatar said that Mongolia is ready to help "in pairing" the transport projects of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road initiative
Read more
NATO facilities in Finland to be legitimate targets in case of conflict — Russian general
On September 1, the Finnish Defense Ministry announced that the NATO Multi-Corps Land Component Command for Northern Europe, based 200 kilometers from the Russian border, has officially begun operations
Read more
Israel to respond to Houthis’ attempts to use chemical weapons — advisor
Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar al-Eryani alleged on Friday that the Ansar Allah movement was producing chemical weapons using components smuggled from Iran
Read more
Pentagon rebranding could cost billions of dollars — media
According to Politico, "officials may need to change Defense Department seals on more than 700,000 facilities in 40 countries and all 50 states"
Read more
German chancellor admits Europe cannot play global role it aspires to
According to Friedrich Merz, Europe’s possibilities for independent action are limited
Read more
EEF is driving force in economic cooperation — Lao PM
The government of Laos is considering an opportunity of launching marine and railroad corridors to Russia via China and Vietnam, Sonexay Siphandone noted
Read more
Russia and Azerbaijan work constructively in economic area — Deputy PM
"We have normal economic relations with Azerbaijan," Alexey Overchuk told
Read more
Interceptor drone capable of accelerating to 380 km/h shown first time in public
The NPO Kaisant further noted that the drone can engage targets at altitudes reaching up to 3 kilometers
Read more
Putin orders to develop, launch PD-26 engine fast
The head of state also asked to report on the prospects of using the PD-8 engine on other aircraft besides Superjet-100
Read more
Russia becomes only country to produce aircraft all on its own — deputy PM
Denis Manturov said there are no other countries where absolutely all components are manufactured
Read more
Iran continues dialogue with US on nuclear dossier through intermediaries — MFA
Despite these challenges, he expressed hope that a mutual understanding could be reached
Read more
Paris prosecutor’s office to make statement on Durov’s detention on Monday
According to the media, the Telegram messenger founder might be charged with terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography
Read more
Zelensky invited to Russia, BRICS summit and Max messenger: what Kremlin tells TASS
TASS has compiled Dmitry Peskov’s main statements
Read more
Trump recognizes catastrophic role the US played in Ukraine — diplomat
Commenting on the discussion around Donald Trump's statements, Maria Zakarova noted that she sees "a lot of sarcasm"
Read more
Venezuela joins SCO initiative on global governance, says President Maduro
Maduro also stressed that Russia, China, India and Iran support peace and stability
Read more
During EEF, Putin to speak primarily about Far East development — spokesman
Issues of the Far East’s social and economic development will be the focus, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Putin to hold Combined Direct Line and Q&A session before end of the year — Kremlin
The previous combined Direct Line and Q&A session took place on December 19, 2024
Read more
Press review: Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow, and China showcases new weapons at parade
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 4th
Read more
Eight OPEC+ countries to set October production plan on Sunday
According to the news agency, OPEC+ will consider what to do with the remaining limit on oil production of 1.65 million bpd, which is valid until the end of 2026
Read more
Russia to press for recognition of Nazi crimes as genocide of Soviet peoples — ambassador
During a memorial event in Dortmund, timed to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Nechayev highlighted that a total of 27 million Soviet citizens lost their lives in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
At least 15 people die in funicular derailment in Lisbon — CNN Portugal
18 people were injured, five of them are in serious condition, the ambulance service said
Read more
There will be no need to deploy Western troops to Ukraine after peace is achieved — Putin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 30 that the actions of the "coalition of the willing" are aimed at undermining the emerging progress in the Ukrainian settlement following Russian-American talks
Read more