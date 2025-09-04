No troops to Ukraine, Italian PM says to ‘coalition of the willing’

ROME, September 4. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who took part in a meeting of the leaders of the so-called "coalition of the willing" via video link has confirmed that Rome will not send its troops to Ukraine.

According to a statement from her press service, she reiterated the proposal on "creating a collective security mechanism, based on Article 5 of the Washington Treaty (the NATO Charter - TASS), as the key element of a political component of security guarantees for Ukraine."

"Prime Minister Meloni has confirmed that Italy will not deploy troops to Ukraine but is ready to support a potential ceasefire via initiatives on monitoring and training outside of Ukraine," the press service said in a statement.