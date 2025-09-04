Coalition of the willing split over military deployments to Ukraine — FT

LONDON, September 4. /TASS/. Members of a so-called coalition of the willing are struggling to draw up concrete plans for multinational deployments in Ukraine, The Financial Times (FT) reported, citing people briefed on the discussions.

The coalition is roughly divided into three groups: one, including Great Britain, willing to send troops, one that opposes any military deployment, such as Italy, and a majority still undecided, including Germany, the newspaper wrote. Besides, it remains unclear if individual members will commit to mutual defense agreements to fight with Ukraine against any potential aggression.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the preparation of security guarantees for Kiev has been completed. The French head of state said that 35 countries are participating in the coalition of the willing, led by Paris and London, to provide assistance to Kiev. An online conference of this coalition will be held on Thursday. Upon its completion, the European leaders intend to hold a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 30 that the actions of the coalition of the willing are aimed at undermining the emerging progress on the Ukrainian settlement following the Russian-American contacts.