Ukraine against Putin-Zelensky meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation for Vladimir Zelensky to come to Moscow is unacceptable.

On his page on the X social network, Sibiga wrote that such proposals are "knowingly unacceptable."

"Right now, at least seven countries are ready to host a meeting between leaders of Ukraine and Russia to bring an end to the war. Austria, the Holy See, Switzerland, Turkiye, and three Gulf states," he wrote, noting that these "are serious proposals" and Zelensky "is ready for such a meeting at any point of time."

That said, the top Ukrainian diplomat did not explain why Zelensky is not ready to come to Moscow if he is indeed ready for a meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, at a press conference about the results of his visit to China, Putin invited Zelensky to visit Moscow if he is ready to meet.