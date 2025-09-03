AfD leader says Merz poses threat to Germany’s security

BERLIN, September 3. /TASS/. Co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel, has warned that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz constitutes a security threat to Germany due to his provocative rhetoric. Weidel criticized Merz for his confrontational stance, particularly his remarks against Russian President Vladimir Putin, which she claims undermine diplomatic efforts and peace initiatives led by US President Donald Trump.

"In his role, Merz acts as a judge, labeling Putin a 'war criminal.' Such an approach is counterproductive diplomatically. Instead of fostering dialogue, Merz’s escalatory language hampers Trump’s peace efforts. This chancellor’s conduct endangers our national security," Weidel stated on her page on X platform.

Earlier, Merz referred to Putin as a "war criminal," a characterization that drew strong responses. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian president, dismissed Merz’s comments, asserting that the German chancellor has made numerous negative statements about Putin, which diminishes the weight of his opinions to nothing.