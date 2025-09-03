Republic of Congo, Russia enjoy excellent relations — president

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Beijing that his country and Russia have "excellent relations, which are improving every year."

"It is a great pleasure and honor for me to meet with you, Mr. President," Sassou Nguesso said. "Our countries enjoy excellent relations, which are improving every year," the president pointed out.

Both leaders were guests of honor at the 80th anniversary celebrations of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. They took the opportunity to hold these talks. The meeting took place at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where the Russian president is staying during his visit to China.