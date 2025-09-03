China's Aerospace, Cyberspace Forces make their first appearance at Beijing parade

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. The Chinese People's Liberation Army's Aerospace and Cyberspace Forces were presented for the first time at a parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, a TASS correspondent reported from Tiananmen Square.

Along with the Ground Forces, Navy, Air Force, and Rocket Forces, the parade showcased the newly formed branches of the armed forces established in 2024: the Aerospace Force, Cyberspace Force, Information Support Force, and Joint Logistics Support Force.

The flags of China's newly created military branches were presented for the first time at the parade.