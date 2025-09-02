SCO summit shows geopolitical pecking order starts in East, not West — Bulgarian expert

SOFIA, September 2. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin has taken the West down a geopolitical notch, reputable Bulgarian international affairs expert Boyan Chukov said.

"We can see that the SCO summit was a success by the hysterics it caused in the West. This meeting deeply hurt the Europeans because it confirmed that they are no longer in the first geopolitical league. The SCO itself has certainly established itself as a leader," the expert said.

"Commenting on the summit’s results, the Western media have called the SCO countries ‘the axis of evil,’ ‘the axis of chaos,’ labelling their leaders as ‘predators.’ However, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have been calling on the West to engage in dialogue for a long time, and the West has basically turned down their invitation. <…> Today showed that Western leaders have overestimated their capabilities, resulting in isolation from the global majority. It has proven that Europeans cannot think strategically or plan ahead," Chukov pointed out.

"Europe is now taking a backseat in global politics, and its importance and real impact on world processes are declining. Europe is on the precipice of collapse, as the national interests of most European countries conflict with the European Commission's ideas, especially given the deteriorating economic conditions in France and Germany. I think quarrels among Europeans will increase and soon force EU countries to fend for themselves," the expert noted.

The SCO summit was held in China’s Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. Over 20 world leaders and representatives of ten international organizations took part in it. A total of 15 new cooperation documents were signed at the forum.