Kim Jong Un’s train arrives in Beijing — Yonhap

SEOUL, September 2. /TASS/. A train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has presumably arrived at Beijing’s central railway station, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"The train has arrived near Beijing’s central railway station about 5 p.m. Korean time (8 a.m. GMT - TASS)," the agency said.

Earlier, the North Korean Foreign Ministry confirmed that Kim had left for China to participate in festivities marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the War of China Resisting Japanese Aggression. The North Korean leader is accompanied by representatives from the party and government leadership, including Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.