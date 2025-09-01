SCO countries reiterate initiative to establish Greater Eurasian Partnership — declaration

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) believe that the development of dialogue between the SCO, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other interstate associations will help to use the full potential of the Eurasian countries and will create a broad space for equal cooperation on the continent, the text of the final declaration of the SCO summit in Tianjin says.

"The member states consider it important to use the potential of the countries of the region, international organizations and multilateral associations to create a broad, open, mutually beneficial and equitable space for interaction in Eurasia in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and taking into account national interests. In this regard, they reiterated the initiative to establish a Greater Eurasian Partnership and expressed their readiness to develop dialogue between the SCO, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as other interested states and multilateral associations," the document says.

Russia, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan noted the importance of China's Belt and Road Initiative and indicated the continuation of joint work on the development of this project, including steps aimed at linking the development of the EAEU and the Belt and Road initiative.

Also, the SCO member countries stressed the major role of the organization's region in restoring the global economy and maintaining the stability of global supply chains.

"Member States support the further improvement and reform of the global economic governance architecture and will consistently uphold and strengthen an open, transparent, fair, inclusive, non-discriminatory and multilateral trading system based on universally recognized international principles and rules, which promotes the development of an open global economy, ensures fair market access and provides special and differential treatment for developing countries," the document says.

The SCO summit is underway in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. It is being attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaders of more than 20 states, and heads of 10 international organizations. The SCO was founded on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai. Initially, it included six countries - Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan joined the SCO. Iran and Belarus joined the organization in 2023 and 2024 respectively.